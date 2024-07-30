- Truck crashes into construction site - driver dead, four seriously injured

In an accident on a construction site in Erkenbrechtsweiler (district of Esslingen), a 62-year-old truck driver lost his life. Three workers and the driver of an asphalt tanker sustained serious injuries, as reported by the police. The three workers, aged 26, 37, and 53, were engaged in asphalt paving work.

The truck driver was operating a dump truck loaded with earth. He drove onto the construction site instead of turning off as indicated by the signs, as stated.

The truck collided with a semi-trailer dump truck loaded with asphalt. The 63-year-old driver of the latter was in the process of emptying the asphalt into the hopper of an asphalt machine. The force of the impact pushed his vehicle against the machine. The two vehicles, each weighing several tons, were pushed back several meters, according to the police.

The driver of the truck that caused the accident was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene. The four seriously injured individuals were taken to hospitals. The estimated material damage is at least 300,000 euros. The reason why the truck driver entered the construction site remains unclear, as the police stated that it was properly marked and secured. Several children who witnessed the accident were cared for at the town hall.

The investigation into the accident revealed that the construction site was well-marked and secured, making the reason for the truck driver's entry unclear. Despite the proper safety measures in place for the construction site, the incident highlights the importance of adhering to transport and telecommunications regulations, ensuring clear signage, and promoting safe driving practices.

Following the accident, the authorities emphasized the need for ongoing safety training programs for workers in both transport and telecommunications sectors to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read also: