Accident - Truck collision on A8: one driver fatally injured

One driver was killed in a collision involving three trucks on the Autobahn 8 on Wednesday. Another driver was seriously injured, as the police in Augsburg reported in the evening. The collision at around 7.18 p.m. in the direction of Munich near Friedberg/Derching was the result of another accident. The A8 was closed in the direction of Munich in the evening. Traffic was diverted at the Friedberg junction. There was initially no further information on the accidents.

Source: www.stern.de