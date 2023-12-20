Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfriedbergbavariatrafficcollisionpolicemunichtrucksswabiaaccidentaccidentsaugsburg

Truck collision on A8: one driver fatally injured

One driver was killed in a collision involving three trucks on the Autobahn 8 on Wednesday. Another driver was seriously injured, as the police in Augsburg reported in the evening. The collision at around 7.18 p.m. in the direction of Munich near Friedberg/Derching was the result of another...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Truck collision on A8: one driver fatally injured

One driver was killed in a collision involving three trucks on the Autobahn 8 on Wednesday. Another driver was seriously injured, as the police in Augsburg reported in the evening. The collision at around 7.18 p.m. in the direction of Munich near Friedberg/Derching was the result of another accident. The A8 was closed in the direction of Munich in the evening. Traffic was diverted at the Friedberg junction. There was initially no further information on the accidents.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public