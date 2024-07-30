- Truck collides with guide-rail <unk> Man fatally injured

A truck driver, aged 36, was severely injured after his vehicle collided with the central barrier on the A1 motorway near Heusweiler (Regional Association Saarbrücken). The incident occurred in the morning, with the cause of the accident still unknown. The driver, who was operating a articulated lorry, veered off the motorway in a curve, traversed a slope, and then returned to the road, as reported by the police.

The impact separated the driver's cab from the truck, which ended up between the trailer and the barrier. Emergency services transported the driver to a hospital. Following the accident, the A1 was initially closed in both directions, with only the left lanes remaining closed in the evening.

The central barrier on the A1 motorway, where the accident occurred, is located close to several Saarbrücken area bridges, including the Saar bridges. Due to the severity of the crash, one of the Saar bridges might have been temporarily affected by the traffic diversion.

