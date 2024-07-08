Fire - Truck catches fire on highway

A truck loaded with wooden planks caught fire on the A61 highway near the municipality of Kruft in the Mayen-Koblenz district. According to the police, the driver was able to park on the emergency lane and exit the vehicle early in the morning due to a suspected technical defect of the tractor. The truck was extinguished by the fire department. The directional lane towards Cologne is expected to remain closed until 8:30 am - a detour has been set up at the Koblenz interchange.

The incident occurred in Rhineland-Palatinate's District of Mayen-Koblenz, specifically close to Kruft. To avoid traffic congestion, motorists are advised to use the detour at the Koblenz interchange due to the closure on the A61 heading towards Cologne, resulting from the truck fire.

Read also: