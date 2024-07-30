Skip to content
Truck accident on A6 leads to traffic jams

After an accident, police are responding on the A6. Drivers should adjust their route.

1 min read
Following a crash** on the A6 motorway, the carriageway towards Mannheim is being temporarily closed. A lorry near Dielheim (Rhein-Neckar district) collided with another vehicle for unknown reasons, as reported by the police. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured. Clearance operations are ongoing, and it is advised to avoid the crash site.

