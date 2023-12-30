Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentpassaumotherstate of healthcity centertrafficbavariaemergencylower bavariagermanyaccidentspolice

Truck accident in Passau: Boy still receiving treatment

After the accident with a truck in the center of Passau, the injured nine-year-old's state of health is said to be unchanged. He is still being treated in hospital, a police spokesman said on Saturday. His 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident on Friday, his eleven-year-old...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A truck drove into a group of pedestrians in Passau city center, injuring several people and....aussiedlerbote.de
A truck drove into a group of pedestrians in Passau city center, injuring several people and killing one woman. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - Truck accident in Passau: Boy still receiving treatment

After the accident with a truck in the center of Passau, the injured nine-year-old's state of health is said to be unchanged. He is still being treated in hospital, a police spokesman said on Saturday. His 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident on Friday, while his eleven-year-old sister later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A truck hit several pedestrians in the Lower Bavarian town on Friday morning. The 63-year-old truck driver was on a delivery tour and, according to initial police reports, wanted to avoid a stationary bus - and drove onto the sidewalk.

In addition to the nine-year-old boy, two women aged 70 and 45 were taken to hospital. The 63-year-old truck driver is now in police custody after receiving medical treatment.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public