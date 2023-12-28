Skip to content
Trouble with DLV: No double start for runner Krause at DM

Two-time European steeplechase champion Gesa Krause is not allowed to compete in two races at the German indoor championships in Leipzig. Her coach is annoyed and criticizes the DLV.

 and  Ann Bradley
Obstacle runner Gesa Felicitas Krause. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Former national coach Wolfgang Heinig is annoyed with the German Athletics Association. At the national indoor championships on February 17 and 18 in Leipzig, the DLV did not allow his runner Gesa Krause to compete in a double event. "For athletes at the very top of their game, this is unacceptable, especially as there is always talk of a lack of competitive toughness," Heinig told the German Press Agency. "It would be possible in terms of the schedule."

The 2016 and 2018 European steeplechase champion wants to return to the international top class after the birth of her daughter Lola Emilia in April this year. The goal is to qualify for the European Championships from June 7 to 12 in Rome and the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

The 31-year-old Krause will make her competitive comeback after her maternity leave at the New Year's Eve race in Trier on Sunday. She wants to lay the foundations for the Olympic qualifying races in the indoor season. At the German Championships under the roof in Leipzig, she will now compete in either the 1500 or 3000 meters.

Gesa Krause on Instagram Short portrait Gesa Krause

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

