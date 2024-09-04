- Tropical Storm Yagi traverses the South China Sea.

Tropical storm "Yagi" has escalated into a typhoon in the South China Sea, causing concern in adjacent nations. As per the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, it first pointed towards Hong Kong and mainland China, with a projected landing on Friday.

Forecasters anticipate the typhoon to strike the eastern coast of the southern Chinese island of Hainan and Guangdong province's coastline. Meteorological experts suggest that the storm may further amplify, possibly evolving into a super typhoon, defined as a tropical system with winds exceeding 240 kilometers per hour.

Initially, it was China and Vietnam that were estimated to be in its way, with a potential landfall between Sunday and Monday for Vietnam. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh released an urgent decree on Tuesday, urging various ministries, departments, and local authorities in several coastal provinces to immediately implement storm preparations. The neighboring country of Laos also alerted its citizens about the impending harsh weather conditions.

Previously in the Philippines, "Yagi" had been causing chaos as a tropical storm. The death toll from flooding, landslides, and flash floods has since risen to 16, with 21 individuals still unaccounted for. Nearly 1.7 million people in the Southeast Asian island nation have been impacted by the storms, as reported by the national disaster management agency and the police.

Approximately 88,000 residents were forced to relocate to evacuation centers. In several regions, individuals were battling chest-high floodwaters. Rescue operations by boat became necessary in certain areas. Classes were suspended, flights were halted, and maritime movements were briefly halted in specific locations.

The Philippines typically encounter around 20 typhoons annually. The deadliest storm to date, "Haiyan" in November 2013, resulted in the loss of over 6,300 lives.

Other affected countries might need to prepare as well, given the typhoon's potential to intensify further. If it maintains its trajectory, the typhoon might threaten other coastal areas aside from Hainan and Guangdong.

Furthermore, the international community should monitor the situation closely, as the impact of such a powerful typhoon could extend beyond the immediate region and necessitate humanitarian aid.

Read also: