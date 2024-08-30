Tropical Storm Shanshan Causes Casualties in Japan

"Typhoon 'Shanshan'" hit Kyushu's shores on Thursday, reaching wind speeds of an astounding 252 kilometers per hour, making it Japan's strongest typhoon this year and one of the most powerful in decades. Over 200 structures sustained damage.

Emergency warnings were issued in various locations, urging over five million inhabitants to evacuate their homes. The exact number of people who followed this advice remains uncertain. At the very least, 250,000 households experienced power outages.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) alerted residents about potential landslides in Kyushu and Honshu, the country's main island, which the typhoon was projected to strike next.

By Friday night, numerous roads leading to Kyushu were either completely or partially shut down, according to local reports. Previously, numerous flights had been canceled, and some train services were temporarily halted on specific routes.

Shanshan's powerful winds also resulted in the closure of several schools in Kyushu on Friday. Despite the danger, some residents in Shanshan's path chose to ignore evacuation orders, putting themselves at risk.

