Tropical Storm Milton weaks, residents bracing for impacts

Hurricane "Milton" is still wreaking havoc, as repairs from previous damage are yet to be completed. Moreover, a fresh challenge is on the horizon: Florida and Yucatan are bracing for the arrival of "Milton". This hurricane is charging towards Florida's west coast at an alarming pace.

The mighty "Milton", once a Category 5 storm, has now been downgraded to a Category 4. Regardless, it poses a significant threat to revisit the battered state of Florida, potentially leading to severe consequences. "Milton" continues to be labeled an "extremely dangerous hurricane", capable of generating wind speeds up to 250 kilometers per hour. "Milton" is anticipated to first sweep over the Mexican peninsula of Yucatan before making landfall on Florida's west coast early Thursday morning.

The storm gained strength astonishingly fast, prompting the NHC to upgrade it from a Category 3 to a Category 5 in just a few hours. The agency predicted that "Milton" would remain an "extremely dangerous hurricane" until its landfall. FEMA director Deanne Criswell informed ABC that federal agencies were ready for the storm, with additional resources being dispatched to local authorities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in several counties. Evacuations have commenced, including parts of the Tampa metropolitan area, home to over three million residents. If "Milton" maintains its course, it will be the most devastating storm to hit the Tampa area in over a century, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant storm surge is projected for Florida's west coast on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, with water levels in Tampa possibly reaching up to 3.6 meters. Consequently, flash flood warnings have been issued due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

In downtown Orlando, motorists waited in extended lines to collect sandbags. meanwhile, residents of Yucatan, Mexico, are also getting ready for the hurricane. Workers are securing glass windows and doors, while fishermen are pulling their boats ashore. Schools have been closed, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of the likelihood of "biblical" rainfall on the online platform X.

Florida and other southeastern US states experienced Hurricane "Helene" towards the end of September. Upon making landfall, "Helene" packed hurricane-strength winds of 4. The storm caused widespread devastation, including damaged or destroyed buildings and widespread power outages.

As of recent US agency reports, at least 225 individuals have lost their lives due to "Helene", with at least 15 of those being in Florida. Consequently, "Helene" has emerged as the most devastating storm to strike the US mainland in the past 50 years, surpassing Hurricane "Katrina" in 2005.

Despite the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane "Helene", the European Union has pledged its support to the affected US states. The European Union has offered to provide emergency aid and resources to help with the rebuilding process.

Given the potential impact of Hurricane "Milton" on Florida, the European Union has also suggested that climate change could exacerbate the frequency and severity of such natural disasters, highlighting the need for global cooperation in mitigation efforts.

