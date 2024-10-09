Tropical Storm Milton persists in its approach towards Florida's shoreline.

Hurricane "Milton" is sailing towards Florida's shore, packing winds of around 260 kilometers per hour. This monstrous Category 5 hurricane, ranking top on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is predicted to hit land by late Wednesday evening or early Thursday (local time). Folks have been prepping for this natural disaster for days. "Milton" might just be among the most damaging hurricanes to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Only a fortnight ago, Hurricane "Helene" left a trail of destruction and fatalities in its wake in the area.

Over a million people in coastal regions have been instructed to flee. Places like mobile homes, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities have also been told to vacate. Traffic congestion has become a common sight on roads, and gas stations are running low on fuel. Currently, the hurricane seems headed towards Tampa Bay, home to over three million people. Weather experts have cautioned that the hurricane's trajectory may still shift before it makes landfall.

Hurricane "Milton" is following an uncommon westward-to-eastward course across the Gulf of Mexico. It's estimated to bring a deadly storm surge of over three meters to vast stretches of Florida's Gulf Coast. Local authorities and the American administration are urging people in evacuation zones to leave the region as their safety is at stake. President Joe Biden has postponed his scheduled trip to Germany till later this week.

Some businesses, such as airlines, energy companies, and a Universal Studios theme park, have halted operations in Florida. Experts have warned that "Milton" could result in damages worth tens of billions of dollars. Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, stated that about 2.8% of U.S. GDP is directly impacted by "Milton".

Talented meteorologists are predicting that the storm surge from Hurricane "Milton" could impact nearly 2 million square kilometers of coastal land. In preparation for the potential damage, insurance companies are expecting claims to amount to around $10 billion in millions.

