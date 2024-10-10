Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure

After Hurricane "Milton" hit, it touched down in Florida. Over a million people in this U.S. state currently lack electricity. Some unfortunate individuals have lost their lives due to a tornado.

The storm initially weakened to a Category 2 hurricane. Approximately 90 minutes post-landfall on Wednesday evening (local time), the storm's center was positioned around 30 kilometers north of Sarasota, as reported by the National Hurricane Center in Miami. "Milton" was advancing east-northeast at 26 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds reaching 175 kilometers per hour.

Despite weakening, "Milton" remained threatening. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Tampa Bay area, which encompasses St. Petersburg and Clearwater. The warning suggested that excessive rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding, and a serious danger to human life were anticipated.

Previously, "Milton" had touched ground near Siesta Key with wind speeds of up to 193 kilometers per hour. Reports from CNN indicate that several individuals lost their lives due to a tornado brought on by "Milton."

Outages in power supply have resulted from the hurricane. Over 1.1 million people in Florida were electricity-free as of Wednesday evening, according to a report by the "New York Times." To date, 125 homes have been obliterated by the hurricane, as reported by Florida's Director of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie.

"If you're in the path of this storm, you're highly likely without power," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned. At present, more than 50,000 utility workers hailing from California are in the U.S. state, with the objective of restoring power swiftly, DeSantis mentioned at a briefing in Lake City.

Biden Warns of Misinformation

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a warning about the potency of Hurricane "Milton" on the West Coast of Florida just before its arrival. "It seems like the storm of the century," Biden stated at a gathering with representatives from key agencies, such as the Secretary of Homeland Security and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Biden's Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, was also present at the briefing, which was broadcast live on television.

The U.S. President also sounded the alarm against misinformation. Unfounded claims and falsehoods have been distributed "recklessly, irresponsibly, and mercilessly," Biden stated. These have sparked concern among the public. Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump heads this disinformation campaign.

Trump has propagated conspiracy theories at recent campaign events, saying that funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are being utilized to motivate illegal immigrants to vote for Harris.

