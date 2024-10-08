Tropical Storm Milton has been elevated to a Class 4 severe hurricane.

Tropical Storm "Milton," heading towards Florida's west coast, gets a dangerous boost to Category 4. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) issues a warning about potential wind speeds hitting 200 km/h.

The NHC also forecasts that "Milton" will keep its towering strength, the second most potent on the hurricane scale, for the upcoming days. Predictions suggest that "Milton" will initially pass over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before landing on Florida's west coast on Wednesday.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis declares an emergency state for extra counties and initiates voluntary evacuations for Monday. Deanne Criswell, FEMA's chief executive, informs ABC News that federal organizations are "completely ready" for the storm, with further resources sent to local authorities.

Florida and other southeastern U.S. territories experienced Hurricane "Helene" towards the end of September. With hurricane power, the storm touched down, resulting in significant destruction, including severely damaged or demolished structures, and power outages in numerous regions.

Reports from American agencies state that at least 225 individuals have lost their lives due to "Helene." This makes "Helene" the most fatal storm to strike the U.S. mainland in 50 years since Hurricane "Katrina" in 2005.

