Tropical Storm Helene disrupts initial voting endeavors in North Carolina

The initial introduction of mail-in voting in critical North Carolina was postponed due to courts dictating that revised ballots needed to be issued without the inclusion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had suspended his campaign and supported former President Donald Trump through endorsement.

Before the damaging hurricane struck, North Carolina was in the spotlight as a pivotal voting district, with CNN polls indicating a close race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump among prospective voters. Moreover, a turbulent gubernatorial contest between Josh Stein, North Carolina's Attorney General, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was unfolding in the Tar Heel State.

"Despite the uncertainty that lies ahead, our guiding principle between now and Election Day is to do everything we can to enable every eligible North Carolina voter to cast their ballot," Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, stated in a declaration. "Historically, natural disasters have played a role in disrupting elections in our state. As witnessed in previous occurrences, we will ensure the safety, security, and success of the 2024 election."

The US Postal Service disclosed that operations in specific ZIP codes would be halted, potentially adding to the difficulties faced by voters aiming to cast their votes by mail.

Absentee ballots were despatched to state residents on September 24, following their requests.

"The wellbeing of our customers and employees is the Postal Service's highest priority during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene," declared the US Postal Service in a declaration. "The Postal Service is dedicated to delivering each letter or parcel to its intended destination, as long as it is safe to do so and roads are passable. As our operations continue, we will keep in touch with local election boards in affected areas to facilitate the continued transfer and delivery of Election Mail as soon as it is secure to do so."

On Monday, Bell presided over an urgent board meeting, during which she reported that 14 of the 22 counties the board was in contact with were closed, with further closures anticipated in the following days.

"Our field specialist, who resides in Buncombe County and serves the majority of these counties, actually had to travel on foot to the county office today to offer support and access to resources," she explained.

According to Bell, only Haywood County had yet to submit a status report. She pointed out that many county personnel were struggling with internet connectivity, water shortages, power outages, and damaged roadways. As of Monday afternoon, Haywood County's election website was inoperative, and CNN had not received a response following its outreach to the county.

Buncombe County, which includes the city of Asheville and is situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, was one of the locations most severely impacted by the hurricane. Nevertheless, the post office was still in operation, and citizens could submit their ballots there, according to county election officials.

"Buncombe County is still in response and recovery mode, focusing on life safety and basic needs," stated Corinne Duncan, director of elections at Buncombe County. "The post office is operational, and we sent 200 ballots through the mail today."

Duncan added that county election facilities were intact and had power, but some employees and board members were stranded due to road closures. The county had not completed assessments for polling locations, and its facilities lacked water.

In light of the political landscape, the suspension of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and his endorsement of former President Donald Trump could potentially impact politics in North Carolina.

