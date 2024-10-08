Tropical Storm Helena Sparks Speculations Concerning Unusual Circumstances

Following the destructive path of Hurricane "Helene" in the southeastern US, which left over 200 people dead last week, a wave of peculiar rumors hit the web. Some claim that the Biden administration intentionally steered the storm to target Republican voters with the aid of "weather control technology," to sway the US election elections in their favor. Radical right-wing factions argue that authorities aim to confiscate storm-affected land and dismantle entire communities.

When tragic events take place, such as the 9/11 attacks or the COVID-19 pandemic, there's always a set of people on the hunt for explanations. In some cases, they shift their focus from the affected ones to alternate realities and political rivalries.

Trump blatantly twists the campaign narrative

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes advantage of this disaster for his own political benefit. In the past week, he accused Kamala Harris and Joe Biden of neglecting disaster victims, instead of focusing on their responsibilities or seeking donations.

During the weekend, Trump ramped up his attacks, attributing the destruction caused by Hurricane "Helene" to the migration issue. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, he accused Harris of misappropriating disaster relief funds for housing illegal immigrants. "They stole the FEMA money," he alleged against this Democratic duo.

In reality, FEMA's funds are dwindling, not because of the misuse of funds for migrants, but due to the mounting frequency and severity of natural disasters in the US. Last week, Biden enacted a transitional bill to secure an additional $16 billion for disaster relief. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas warned that these funds would still not be enough for the US to weather the hurricane season's challenges, citing the surge in extreme weather events. Mayorkas clarified that FEMA's aid is an essential lifeline for American citizens. "This is not a political issue," he explained to the "New York Times".

A Frenzy of Preposterous Claims

Despite the mounting evidence to the contrary, Hurricane "Helene" remains a political hot potato. Trump's claims gain credence from tech tycoon Elon Musk and well-known American conspiracy theorists, like radio host Alex Jones. In an X post, Musk propagated that FEMA had obstructed private relief flights to North Carolina, and prevented SpaceX employees' access. Buttigieg, the US Secretary of Transportation, rejected these allegations.

Jones, with his populist and sometimes controversial views, further supported Trump by posting on X. In a video, Jones claimed that the authorities deliberately sent "Helene" to North Carolina to drive people away and bolster lithium mining in the state.

Hurricane "Milton" shifts focus to Florida

Debunking conspiracy theories consumes valuable time - time that could be invested into helping the victims. Republican Senator Kevin Corbin from North Carolina, therefore, encouraged North Carolina residents to exercise restraint. "Please help put a stop to the circulation of these Hurricane 'Helene' conspiracy theories on Facebook and the internet," he urged on his Facebook page.

Red Cross also advised using dependable sources and exercising caution before sharing information. CNN, a US television news network, released a list of Trump's unfounded statements regarding Hurricane "Helene," including his claim that disaster victims received only $750 in relief aid from the state. FEMA later clarified that the stated amount was only for immediate and temporary assistance.

While resources focus on separating fact from fiction, another hurricane named "Milton" is prevalent towards the East Coast. It is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

In light of the ongoing controversy, when asked about Trump's allegations during a press conference, Biden firmly stated, "I'm not going to waste my time addressing baseless accusations."

Despite the fact-checking efforts, social media platforms continue to be flooded with the unsubstantiated claims about Hurricane "Helene," leading to a widespread misinformation campaign.

