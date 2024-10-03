Skip to content
Tropical Storm Helena in the U.S. escalates, leading to fatalities totaling 200.

The toll of Hurricane 'Helene' in the USA has climbed to 200 casualties.
Hurricane "Helene"'s fatalities in the United States have surged to 200. Officials announced eight additional losses in Georgia and three in North Carolina. Ongoing search and rescue missions in the severely affected western North Carolina mountains, which experienced the storm's worst wrath, remained active.

Some seven days ago, "Helene" touched down in northern Florida, wreaking havoc throughout the southeastern US. This hurricane has become the deadliest on the US mainland since Hurricane "Katrina" smashed ashore in 2005.

Despite the ongoing search and rescue efforts, numerous victims continue to be identified in the aftermath of Hurricane "Helene". The tragedies have reached a grim total of 221, with 200 fatalities in the United States alone.

