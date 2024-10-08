Tropical cyclone "Milton" has been reduced to a Category 4 hurricane.

"Hurricane 'Milton,' initially classified as a potent Category 5 storm, is now anticipated to touch down on Florida as a harmful Category 4 tempest. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed this shift. Regardless of the downgrade, 'Milton' is projected to be a formidable hurricane, capable of winds reaching 250 kilometers per hour."

Originally, 'Milton' attained Category 5 power on Monday. Should the storm adhere to its present trajectory, it could mark the "most devastating" weather event in the vicinity of Tampa, Florida's west coast, in more than a century, according to the NHC's warnings. Estimated impact indicates 'Milton' will come ashore in Florida on Wednesday.

The state of Florida and neighboring southeastern U.S. regions suffered substantial harm in the wake of Hurricane 'Helene' at the end of September. Upon establishing landfall, the Category 4 storm wreaked havoc. American authorities have thus far reported a minimum of 225 casualties attributable to 'Helene.'

Despite the downgrade, 'Milton' is projected to remain a dangerous storm, causing further devastation with its Category 4 force. If 'Milton' follows its current path, it could potentially lead to more casualties, prompting a need for further emergency preparations and relief efforts.

