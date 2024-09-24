Tropical Cyclone John strikes Mexico's southern seashore following its rapid strengthening

With winds reaching a powerful 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour), the tempest struck southern-southwest Marquelia in Guerrero state at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time, as per the National Hurricane Center's reports.

In a remarkable 24-hour span, the storm sped up dramatically from a meager 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour), undergoing two rapid intensifications in the process.

The storm's torrential downpour poses a severe risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, and southeastern Guerrero, especially in coastal areas, warned the center.

Oaxaca, a beloved tourist destination for its stunning landscapes and beaches, is the state most at risk.

Oaxaca's governor stated that 3,000 residents had been evacuated, and 80 shelters had been set up, while educational institutions in several coastal zones had been temporarily shut down on Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Businesses in Puerto Escondido, a tourist hotspot situated in the state's southern area, have closed, following orders to cease operations along its main beaches, as the news agency reported.

Ana Aldai, an employee at a local restaurant, voiced her concerns to AP about the sudden emergence of these orders, explaining that she had "no chance to make the necessary purchases."

Up to 20 inches of rain, with isolated totals nearing 30 inches, could potentially deluge areas along the Oaxaca coast until Thursday.

In addition, coastal areas of Chiapas are projected to experience rainfall ranging from six to 12 inches, with some locations potentially enduring up to 15 inches of rain during the same period.

The extreme rainfall could result in a life-threatening storm surge, causing significant coastal flooding in the vicinity of landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This storm surge will be accompanied by massive and destructive waves in coastal regions, the center further stated.

