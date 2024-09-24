Skip to content
Tropical Cyclone John strikes Mexico's southern seashore following its rapid strengthening

Hurricane John made landfall on Mexico's southern coast on Monday evening, following its rapid transformation into a powerful Category 3 storm. The meteorological event issued grave alerts about potentially lethal floods and landslides.

Amidst the anticipation of Hurricane John's approach in Oaxaca State, Mexico, a Levelled structure...
Amidst the anticipation of Hurricane John's approach in Oaxaca State, Mexico, a Levelled structure stands out at Cangrejo beach on September 23, 2024.

With winds reaching a powerful 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour), the tempest struck southern-southwest Marquelia in Guerrero state at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time, as per the National Hurricane Center's reports.

In a remarkable 24-hour span, the storm sped up dramatically from a meager 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour), undergoing two rapid intensifications in the process.

The storm's torrential downpour poses a severe risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, and southeastern Guerrero, especially in coastal areas, warned the center.

Oaxaca, a beloved tourist destination for its stunning landscapes and beaches, is the state most at risk.

Oaxaca's governor stated that 3,000 residents had been evacuated, and 80 shelters had been set up, while educational institutions in several coastal zones had been temporarily shut down on Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Businesses in Puerto Escondido, a tourist hotspot situated in the state's southern area, have closed, following orders to cease operations along its main beaches, as the news agency reported.

Fishermen retreat to land in anticipation of Hurricane John's landfall in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca State, Mexico, scheduled for September 23, 2024.

Ana Aldai, an employee at a local restaurant, voiced her concerns to AP about the sudden emergence of these orders, explaining that she had "no chance to make the necessary purchases."

Up to 20 inches of rain, with isolated totals nearing 30 inches, could potentially deluge areas along the Oaxaca coast until Thursday.

In addition, coastal areas of Chiapas are projected to experience rainfall ranging from six to 12 inches, with some locations potentially enduring up to 15 inches of rain during the same period.

The extreme rainfall could result in a life-threatening storm surge, causing significant coastal flooding in the vicinity of landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This storm surge will be accompanied by massive and destructive waves in coastal regions, the center further stated.

The Salina Cruz Port is observed shutting down in anticipation of Hurricane John's arrival in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca State, Mexico, scheduled for September 23, 2024.

The intense storm could have significant impacts beyond Mexico, potentially affecting weather patterns in the Americas. During such times, international cooperation is crucial to provide aid and share resources. The World Meteorological Organization plays a vital role in monitoring and alerting nations about such phenomena.

