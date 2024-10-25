Tropical cyclone Dana impacts eastern India, prompting mass evacuations for numerous residents.

(ABC News) — Intense rainfall and robust winds battered various areas of eastern India on Friday as a tropical cyclone struck coastal regions, prompting rescue units to ready themselves for potential consequences.

Tropical Cyclone Dana touched land along Odisha state's northern coast, holding the power of a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, as per the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), with winds reaching 110 kilometers per hour (70 mph). As of 9 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET), the storm was positioned around 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Kolkata, moving north-northwest at a pace of 12 kph (8 mph).

Dana brought precipitation of 50-150 millimeters (2-6 inches) across Odisha and West Bengal state, with the highest tally of 160 mm (6.2 inches) logged in Chandbali's town. As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Anticipating landfall, officials moved to evacuate about half a million people, suspended education in certain regions, and halted trains and flights in affected areas. The India Meteorological Department (India MET) issued its highest red alert for precipitation in specific sections of Odisha and West Bengal.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated before the cyclone's landfall that approximately 300,000 individuals had been evacuated from perilous areas, and he added that three districts might face severe consequences.

Plans were in place to evacuate over 1 million people from 14 districts. Numerous rescue and aid teams have also been allocated to the state that is susceptible to severe cyclones and storms.

“The government is well-prepped to manage the situation. You're in secure hands,” Majhi stated.

India's east coast has long been vulnerable to cyclones, although there's an increasing number of intense storms along the country's coastline. Last year marked India's most hazardous cyclone season in recent memory, resulting in the deaths of 523 people and an estimated $2.5 billion in damages.

Dana is projected to lose intensity as it traverses westward through Odisha, generating mild to isolated intense showers along its path throughout the weekend.

