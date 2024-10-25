Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsindiaworld

Tropical cyclone Dana impacts eastern India, prompting mass evacuations for numerous residents.

Intense rainfall and powerful winds battered certain areas of eastern India on a Friday, as a tropical storm made landfall along the coastline. Emergency response units, maintaining a heightened vigilance, prepared for the storm's potential consequences.

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read
Emergency responders from the National Disaster Response Force maintain vigilance at a Digha...
Emergency responders from the National Disaster Response Force maintain vigilance at a Digha coastline, India, on October 24, 2024, in anticipation of cyclone Dana's landfall.

Tropical cyclone Dana impacts eastern India, prompting mass evacuations for numerous residents.

(ABC News) — Intense rainfall and robust winds battered various areas of eastern India on Friday as a tropical cyclone struck coastal regions, prompting rescue units to ready themselves for potential consequences.

Tropical Cyclone Dana touched land along Odisha state's northern coast, holding the power of a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, as per the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), with winds reaching 110 kilometers per hour (70 mph). As of 9 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET), the storm was positioned around 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Kolkata, moving north-northwest at a pace of 12 kph (8 mph).

Dana brought precipitation of 50-150 millimeters (2-6 inches) across Odisha and West Bengal state, with the highest tally of 160 mm (6.2 inches) logged in Chandbali's town. As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Anticipating landfall, officials moved to evacuate about half a million people, suspended education in certain regions, and halted trains and flights in affected areas. The India Meteorological Department (India MET) issued its highest red alert for precipitation in specific sections of Odisha and West Bengal.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated before the cyclone's landfall that approximately 300,000 individuals had been evacuated from perilous areas, and he added that three districts might face severe consequences.

Plans were in place to evacuate over 1 million people from 14 districts. Numerous rescue and aid teams have also been allocated to the state that is susceptible to severe cyclones and storms.

Fishing vessels are spotted at a coastline by the Bay of Bengal in Digha, India, prior to cyclone Dana's landfall, on October 24, 2024.

“The government is well-prepped to manage the situation. You're in secure hands,” Majhi stated.

India's east coast has long been vulnerable to cyclones, although there's an increasing number of intense storms along the country's coastline. Last year marked India's most hazardous cyclone season in recent memory, resulting in the deaths of 523 people and an estimated $2.5 billion in damages.

Dana is projected to lose intensity as it traverses westward through Odisha, generating mild to isolated intense showers along its path throughout the weekend.

Credit for additional reporting goes to the Associated Press.

The intensity of Tropical Cyclone Dana was comparable to a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, affecting various parts of eastern India. This meteorological event has raised concerns globally, as numerous countries keep a close eye on the world's weather patterns.

Villagers evacuated from Amarnagar village seek refuge in a cyclone shelter close to Dhamara fishing port, awaiting the arrival of cyclone Dana, in Bhadrak district of Odisha's eastern state, India, on October 24, 2024.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Scientists uncover striking similarities between the beginnings of a chimp's life and human infant...
Hot-Topics

Chimpanzee maternal figures likewise engage in forced exertion.

Chimpanzee maternal figures likewise engage in forced exertion. Human childbirth being a considerable physical endeavor for women has traditionally been attributed to the development of an upright stance and the augmenting size of fetal heads. However, a fresh perspective stemming from a comparison of human childbirth to that of chimpanzees

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia
Politics

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia Colombian authorities apprehended a wanted Neapolitan mafia member on Friday, identified as Luigi Belvedere. Belvedere is suspected of functioning as a go-between between Colombian drug syndicates and the Camorra in Naples. This fugitive had been sentenced to over 18 years in

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.
Politics

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan. In the northwestern part of Pakistan, around forty assailants initiated an assault on a military checkpoint, engaging in prolonged gun battles with soldiers. At least ten soldiers were reportedly killed, as per a local police spokesperson who talked to the German Press

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public