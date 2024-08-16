- Trimmel remains captain: easy decision for Svensson

The captaincy issue at 1. FC Union Berlin hasn't caused new coach Bo Svensson much concern. "If you see Trimmi here at the club: there's no other option. It's simply the aura he has, the charisma he brings," the Dane said about the Austrian Christopher Trimmel, who is starting his seventh season as captain of the Berliners. "The experience, of course, also. The importance for the group."

The decision was very simple, Svensson said, also to keep Rani Khedira as vice-captain. Both are important on the pitch, but also very good at "addressing things and moving them forward." The 45-year-old also made it clear that the entire team must fulfill such tasks. "Everyone here has a responsibility for the whole."

Reports of an offer for Ache

Before his official debut as coach of the Berlin Bundesliga team in the first round of the DFB Cup against regional league side Greifswalder FC on Saturday (3:15 PM/Sky), Svensson was satisfied with the past weeks of preparation. "In the last 14 days, we've moved in an area where we can see that we're good and can find our strength." The friendly against Spanish first division side Real Sociedad was proof "that we can also hold our own against top teams," said the Dane. The game ended 1:1.

He did not comment on a possible reinforcement in attack. Media reports suggest that the Berliners have made an offer for striker Ragnar Ache from second division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern, which the Palatines rejected. "I don't comment on players because it doesn't make sense," said Svensson.

Despite the rumors of an offer for Ragnar Ache, Bo Svensson emphasized the collective responsibility within the team. "Regarding transfers, it's compulsory for everyone here to focus on our current squad and perform to the best of our abilities." The new coach believes in the potential of his team, stating, "Every player has a crucial role to play in contributing to the team's success, and we should all strive towards that goal."

