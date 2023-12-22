Bundesliga - Tricky mission for Baumgart's successor: Cologne is looking for a coach

Few points, little money and very limited room for maneuver. The struggling 1. FC Köln is facing a tricky search for a new coach. In view of the precarious situation with the transfer ban imposed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport for the next two seasons, the successor to Steffen Baumgart faces a highly challenging task.

The gloomy expressions on the faces of the club bosses the day after Baumgart's departure and the Court's ruling aptly reflected the mood. "That was a black Thursday, that was a difficult day," admitted commercial director Philipp Türoff, "but to conjure up doom and gloom now is completely inappropriate from our point of view." Sporting director Christian Keller used similarly emotional words to describe the scenario, which is associated with great concern: "I read a headline. It said 'Apocalypse at FC'. Maybe it's also day one at FC. If we see this as an opportunity to take steps forward, we can succeed."

After just two wins in 16 games, the team is in a direct relegation spot, three points off 15th place. In addition, the squad cannot be strengthened either in the winter break or next summer following the Cas ruling. The long shadow of Baumgart, who is still popular with FC fans, makes his successor's mission to prevent a seventh Bundesliga relegation even more difficult. Head of sport Keller described the requirements profile on Friday. According to this, the new coach's playing philosophy should be similar to that of the old coach.

Nobody commented on names already being bandied about such as Thomas Reis, Heiko Herrlich or retired footballer Friedhelm Funkel. Keller also left open whether it would be an internal or external solution. However, the sporting director rejected accusations that the search was only just beginning: "Of course we have a shadow squad for coaches. But it is our basic conviction not to start looking for potential successors behind the backs of employees." Keller is not worried that no soccer coach will be brave enough to take on this delicate mission: "In professional soccer, the saying applies to many players: The king is dead, long live the king. We were offered coaches like sand by the sea."

Unlike Baumgart, Keller, who has also come in for criticism, will remain in office for the time being. President Werner Wolf expressed his confidence in him: "We sit together every two weeks. You can get an idea of how the management works. And this picture is very positive."

The new coach will have to live with the existing squad until January 2025. According to Türoff, it seems unlikely that Cologne will appeal against the Cas ruling: "As things stand, there is a relatively low probability of success. We do not expect to go down this route. But that doesn't mean that we are completely rejecting it." There was no chance of an out-of-court settlement with Olimpija Ljubljana, the former club of the youth player and dispute case Jaka Cuber Potocnik, during the long dispute. "We tried all the serious options to reach an agreement and avert this. We didn't succeed," said the commercial director.

Shortly before the end of a memorable press conference, President Wolf made an appeal to all professionals, employees and fans, referring to the club's "solid foundations and good base": "We can only manage this if we all work together sensibly and stick together."

Cologne squad FC announcement on the Baumgart separation

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de