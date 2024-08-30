- "Trial postponement for the 'Wedding Procession of All Mothers'"

Due to the absence of the primary defendant and many key witnesses, the trial for the infamous "grandest wedding convoy" was quickly put on hold following a dialogue with the seven defense lawyers. Judge Stefan Ortmann in Düsseldorf could find no other viable solution but to restart the proceedings the following year. Initially, the prosecutor had rejected the termination of the case.

A3 close to Ratingen fully blocked by various luxury cars

Seven individuals were meant to stand trial at the Düsseldorf District Court for their roles in an incident that took place on the A3 highway five years prior, which resulted in the notorious "grandest wedding convoy."

The wedding party allegedly obstructed all lanes of the A3 near Ratingen on March 22, 2019, en route to Cologne. The alleged perpetrators include the then groom, who is among the 30-41-year-old men accused of collective obstruction.

Spinning tires, tire burns on the asphalt

As per the charges, the men blocked all traffic lanes and shoulders using multiple luxury vehicles and other automobiles, causing significant distress to the incoming traffic. According to the indictment, one car was strategically placed across a lane, and another spinning in circles in front of the wedding vehicle, creating a burnout mark on the asphalt.

A nearby civilian police car captured this chaos on video, while the suspects' phones were later searched, leading to further footage being secured.

Then someone took out a gun and fired into the air

The video footage shows one participant brandishing a firearm and shooting it off into the sky later in the incident. He is also charged with contravening firearm legislation. The individual was the one missing during the Friday hearing. Another defendant is also accused of operating a vehicle without the necessary license.

In response to a question regarding the defendant's whereabouts, his lawyer stated that he was unaware of his client's whereabouts. It could not be immediately determined if the defendant's absence was tied to his criminal history. The reading of the charges was not conducted in court. The trial had been rescheduled multiple times beforehand.

The Commission, in accordance with Article 113, shall adopt the implementing acts required for the case, as the trial for the grandest wedding convoy has been rescheduled due to the absence of the primary defendant and key witnesses.

Despite the delays, it is essential for the Commission to finalize the implementing acts, ensuring that the case proceeds fairly and efficiently, once the trial resumes next year.

Read also: