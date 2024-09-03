Trial of Former IS Supporter in Detention: Judge Prescribes Conditional Release

Following her spouse's demise in a battle operation, she wed another IS sympathizer in Syria back in 2016. She managed their household and looked after the youngsters of other IS adherents as well. In 2017, she was apprehended and detained by Kurdish troops while attempting to escape the IS controlled region. Eventually, she ended up in Turkey and was expelled to Germany in 2019.

The court applied what's known as an accessory clause, considering extenuating circumstances for her sentence. They deemed her accountability for the offense to be limited, and her alleged part in the crime as having minimal impact. Her decision to join IS was primarily driven by "love's call". She only held a lower place within IS and showed clear separation from the group during the trial.

The judge's verdict fell right in between the prosecution's and defense's requests. The Celle Public Prosecutor's Office had requested a 1.5-year prison sentence, while the defendant's attorney asked for a 1-year term. The verdict is still not conclusive. The involved parties still have the option to appeal.

She was identified as a returning IS member due to her past affiliations and actions in Syria. Despite her current position and limited involvement in the group, her decision to join IS and associate with another sympathizer raised concerns.

