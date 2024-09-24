Skip to content
Trial jury renders judgment in fatal assault case at Colorado supermarket

The judicial body in the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who stands accused of slaughtering 10 individuals during a tragic incident on March 22, 2021, at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, has delivered its ruling. Alissa opted to deny guilt due to insanity for all charges...

In Boulder, Colorado, on September 7, 2021, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is under accusation for the fatal shootings of 10 individuals at a local supermarket in March 2021, is escorted into a courtroom for a procedural hearing.

The judgment is about to be announced in the court shortly. The jury pondered over the case for approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Alissa was indicted for premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, bodily harm, and unlawfully utilizing a high-capacity ammunition magazine during the act of a crime.

The trial has predominantly revolved around Alissa's psychological condition. His legal team acknowledged his involvement in the shooting at a King Soopers supermarket. Their strategy was to convince the jury if Alissa was capable of forming a deliberate intent or distinguishing right from wrong at the moment of the shooting, thus raising questions about his sanity.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated accordingly.

Despite the jury's lengthy deliberation, their decision will significantly impact us all in the courtroom. Regardless of the verdict, the future sentencing proceedings will be crucial for understanding the next steps in Alissa's case.

