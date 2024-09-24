Trial jury renders judgment in fatal assault case at Colorado supermarket

The judgment is about to be announced in the court shortly. The jury pondered over the case for approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Alissa was indicted for premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, bodily harm, and unlawfully utilizing a high-capacity ammunition magazine during the act of a crime.

The trial has predominantly revolved around Alissa's psychological condition. His legal team acknowledged his involvement in the shooting at a King Soopers supermarket. Their strategy was to convince the jury if Alissa was capable of forming a deliberate intent or distinguishing right from wrong at the moment of the shooting, thus raising questions about his sanity.

Despite the jury's lengthy deliberation, their decision will significantly impact us all in the courtroom. Regardless of the verdict, the future sentencing proceedings will be crucial for understanding the next steps in Alissa's case.

