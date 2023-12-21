Crime - Trial in Stuttgart after shots fired at shisha bar

It is another chapter in the long and bloody gang war between two rival groups from Stuttgart and the Neckar Valley: in the early hours of April, several shots were fired from a moving car in Plochingen. The landlord of a shisha bar was hit in the back and slightly injured, even though the attack was not intended for him. The two alleged perpetrators will now have to answer to the Stuttgart Regional Court from Thursday (9.00 a.m.). They are accused of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm.

For several months now, the feud in the Stuttgart area has repeatedly led to acts of violence. People have repeatedly been shot at. There have been incidents in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, in Asperg in the Ludwigsburg district and in Eislingen in the Göppingen district, among others. According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, more than 50 arrests have been made so far.

The men charged after the Plochingen shootings - a 23-year-old Greek and a 22-year-old Turk - are allegedly members of the Zuffenhausen group, according to the public prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, they allegedly shot at the three men in the restaurant and injured the 35-year-old landlord with grazing shots. "The restaurant is presumably frequented by people belonging to the Esslingen group," said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office.

The trial concerning the shooting in Plochingen is not the only ongoing trial at the district court. In two other trials, chambers are dealing with the climax of the feud to date, the attack with a hand grenade on a mourning congregation in Altbach near Esslingen on June 9. In one trial, the confessed alleged grenade thrower is on trial, accused of attempted murder. In another trial, a group of five visitors to the funeral are in the dock of the youth chamber, accused of attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm. They are alleged to have grabbed the suspected grenade thrower as he fled, beaten him up and inflicted life-threatening injuries.

Some of the mourners belonged to another group from the Esslingen area. Their opponent is said to be close to a gang from the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and Göppingen area.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de