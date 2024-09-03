- Trial for Terrorism: Controversial Nazi Allegations and Challenged Accusations

Previously, ex-AfD MP Birgit Malsack-Winkemann has continued to deny participation in a plot to take over the Bundestag, as brought up in the ongoing trial against Prince Reichsadler Heinrich XIII. Reuss. In her statements before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court, the 60-year-old touched upon her tour of the Bundestag in August 2021, asserting that she was not acquainted with the individuals standing trial in Frankfurt at the time. She continually emphasized that there was no shared goal of committing illicit activities during that period. The federal prosecution alleges that the former MP provided the accused with entry to the Bundestag, enabling them to survey the building. The group, it is claimed, was plotting an armed invasion of the Bundestag with the intention of capturing MPs and bringing about a system collapse.

Historical artifacts

Once more, the court trenched into the seizure of historical artifacts from the defendant Peter W. Inside his residence, law enforcement officers discovered a substantial collection of Nazi memorabilia, comprising SS Totenkopf badges and parts of SS uniforms. W.'s legal representative, Frank Miksch, defended this, arising from W.'s previous role as an elite soldier, harboring an interest in military history. Previous court days had outlined W.'s possession of numerous weapons and records of politicians and media figures.

Multiple trials

In Frankfurt, nine individuals are charged with participating in a terrorist organization or aiding it. In the grand scheme, a total of 26 people are being indicted in this intricate web of accusations, with two separate trials happening concurrently in Munich and Stuttgart. Until the verdict is reached, the accused are granted the presumption of innocence. The trial continues on September 10, 2021.

