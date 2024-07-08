Justice - Trial for protest against Eritrea festival continues

Before the Gießen District Court, a hearing is scheduled in the morning (9.30 am) for a 24-year-old man accused of participating in violent protests against the controversial Eritrea Festival in Gießen. The public prosecutor charges him with serious breach of peace, assault on bailiffs, and dangerous bodily harm. The presiding judge suspended the arrest warrant against him during the first trial session for a bail of 5000 Euro. A verdict may now be handed down.

This is the first trial in the judicial process following the events of a year ago in Gießen. According to police reports, a total of 26 police officers and policewomen were injured during the disturbances at the festival in July 2023. From the perspective of the Eritrean opponents of the event, the participants were close to the dictatorial regime in their home country. They threw stones and bottles, lit smoke bombs, and broke through barriers to reach the festival grounds.

The events reportedly led to approximately 650 investigative proceedings, of which about 50 indictments and penalty orders have been issued so far. The remaining proceedings are therefore still open, dismissed, or arrest warrants have been issued, and the corresponding individuals have been put on the wanted list.

