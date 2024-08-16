- Trial for drive-by shooting - indictment read

In the trial for shots fired from a moving car, the indictment was read out at the start of proceedings at the Regional Court of Stuttgart. A 25-year-old is accused of attempted murder. He is alleged to have, together with initially unknown persons, injured a 21-year-old woman by firing shots. The case is believed to be connected to the series of violent incidents in the Stuttgart area.

At the start of the trial, the defendant made no statements. It was initially assumed that the Turk was fully responsible. According to the court, no psychiatric report will be prepared.

Seven shots were fired during the February 2023 incident, according to the public prosecutor's office. The target of the attackers in the car was an eight-person group outside a shisha bar in Eislingen/Fils in the district of Göppingen. In the so-called drive-by shooting, the woman was seriously injured by a shot to the leg.

Investigators believe the crime is connected to a two-year-long feud between two groups in the Stuttgart region, involving numerous shootings, threats, and brawls. Further trial dates are set until at least the end of January.

The prosecution presented the indictment against the defendant at the trial. The woman, who was the victim of the drive-by shooting, was specifically mentioned in the indictment by the prosecution.

