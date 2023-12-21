Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsJudaismbaden-württembergprocessesulmpublic prosecutor's officeextremismsynagoguecriminality

Trial for arson attack on Ulm synagogue begins

More than two years after the arson attack on the synagogue in Ulm, the trial of a 47-year-old man is due to begin on Thursday (8.30 a.m.) at the regional court of the city in Baden-Württemberg. The accused Turk is charged with attempted aggravated arson, among other things.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Police investigators collect evidence at the synagogue in Ulm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police investigators collect evidence at the synagogue in Ulm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Extremism - Trial for arson attack on Ulm synagogue begins

More than two years after the arson attack on the synagogue in Ulm, the trial of a 47-year-old man is due to begin on Thursday (8.30 a.m.) at the regional court of the city in Baden-Württemberg. The accused Turk is charged with, among other things, attempted aggravated arson.

According to the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office, the man allegedly spread petrol along a wall of the synagogue in June 2021 and set fire to it for suspected anti-Semitic motives. There were no people in the building at the time of the crime. The act left scorch marks on the façade and soot stained a window.

After the crime, the man fled to Turkey and, according to the public prosecutor's office, he was arrested at the beginning of July when he re-entered Germany. Politicians had condemned the attack and announced better protection for Jewish institutions.

The trial for the arson attack on the synagogue has been scheduled for four dates and a verdict could be reached at the end of January.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public