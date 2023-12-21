Extremism - Trial for arson attack on Ulm synagogue begins

More than two years after the arson attack on the synagogue in Ulm, the trial of a 47-year-old man is due to begin on Thursday (8.30 a.m.) at the regional court of the city in Baden-Württemberg. The accused Turk is charged with, among other things, attempted aggravated arson.

According to the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office, the man allegedly spread petrol along a wall of the synagogue in June 2021 and set fire to it for suspected anti-Semitic motives. There were no people in the building at the time of the crime. The act left scorch marks on the façade and soot stained a window.

After the crime, the man fled to Turkey and, according to the public prosecutor's office, he was arrested at the beginning of July when he re-entered Germany. Politicians had condemned the attack and announced better protection for Jewish institutions.

The trial for the arson attack on the synagogue has been scheduled for four dates and a verdict could be reached at the end of January.

