Crime - Trial begins for robbery of money transporter

Due to a robbery on a money transporter in Hamburg-Billstedt, two young men aged 20 and 24 have to answer for themselves at the Juvenile Court starting from Wednesday. According to the prosecutor's office, they allegedly stole around 182,000 Euro on New Year's Day 2022. Together with an unknown accomplice, they reportedly approached two employees of the transportation company in front of a bank branch, shouting "This is a robbery! Give us the money!" One of the employees was reportedly threatened with a firearm and had his service weapon taken away. Before they allegedly fled with four cash boxes, they reportedly sprayed both employees with pepper spray. The indictment charges them with armed robbery and aggravated bodily harm.

Approximately eight months after the robbery, the prosecutor's office had offered a reward of 5,000 Euro for tips leading to the arrest of the three suspects. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office stated on Monday that the extensive investigations had led to the identification of the two suspects at the end of 2023, and they had been arrested in January of this year. The third suspect remains at large.

The two youths, involved in the Cash transporter robbery in Hamburg-Billstedt, will stand trial at the Youth Chamber starting Wednesday. The Public prosecutor's office accuses them of committing armed robbery and causing aggravated bodily harm. The robbery, including the threat with a firearm and pepper spray attack, occurred in front of a bank branch on New Year's Day 2022, with an unknown accomplice. Although the Police have arrested two men linked to the case, the third suspect is still at large.

Read also: