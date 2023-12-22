Skip to content
Trial against Jens Lehmann continues: verdict expected

The trial against former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann continues on Friday (10:00 a.m.) at the Starnberg District Court. A verdict is expected.

Neighborhood dispute - Trial against Jens Lehmann continues: verdict expected

The trial against former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann at Starnberg District Court continues on Friday (10:00 a.m.). A verdict is expected.

At the center of the accusations against the 54-year-old is a bizarre neighborhood dispute. The public prosecutor's office accuses the 2006 World Cup hero of entering his neighbor's newly built garage with a chainsaw and sawing through a roof beam.

Lehmann admitted on the first day of the trial that he had entered the garage with the chainsaw in his hand, but denied sawing the roof beam. A surveillance camera, footage of which was shown in the courtroom, had recorded Lehmann with the chainsaw.

A verdict could be reached in the case on Friday. It is the last day of the trial. Before that happens, however, there will be another charge to deal with: Lehmann is alleged to have driven out of a parking garage at the airport without paying the parking fee - bumper to bumper with a car in front. He is therefore accused of attempted fraud. In his statement to the court, the 54-year-old spoke of a misunderstanding and stated that he had not intended not to pay.

According to the court, witnesses have been summoned to the parking garage complex for the morning. The pleas in the case could then be made in the early afternoon before a verdict is announced.

Source: www.stern.de

