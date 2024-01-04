GDR history - Trial against ex-Stasi employee begins in March

After shots were fired at the former inner-German border, an ex-Stasi employee will stand trial for murder in Berlin. The trial against the 79-year-old from Leipzig is scheduled to begin on March 14 at the Berlin Regional Court, as a court spokeswoman announced on request. Initially, the 29th Criminal Chamber has scheduled trial dates until May 23.

The Berlin public prosecutor's office is accusing the former Stasi employee of treacherous murder. The man is alleged to have shot a Pole in East Berlin at the former Friedrichstrasse station border crossing on March 29, 1974. According to the indictment, he killed the 38-year-old victim "with a targeted shot to the back from a hiding place".

According to the indictment, the accused was a member of an operational group of the GDR Ministry of State Security at the time of the crime and was tasked with "neutralizing" the Pole. Prior to this, the 38-year-old is said to have tried to force his departure to West Berlin at the Polish embassy.

