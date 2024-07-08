Trial against cult leader in Kenya begins

In Kenya, a self-proclaimed Pastor is on trial as the leader of a famine sect for the death of over 440 followers in Kenya. Now, he must answer to charges of terrorism in court. Separately, he is also charged with murder and torture.

In Kenya, the terrorism trial against the leader of a Fasting Sect began, who is accused of causing the deaths of over 440 followers. The self-proclaimed Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 94 other defendants appeared before the competent court in the port city of Mombasa.

Shortly after the trial began, the public was excluded from the proceedings because a police-protected witness was to testify. The defendants must answer to the charge of terrorism in this trial. They all declared themselves innocent. Mackenzie is also charged in other proceedings with murder, manslaughter, and assault and battery of children, as well as torture and abuse.

The Sect Guru was arrested in April 2023, after hundreds of bodies were discovered in the Shakahola Forest. Autopsies revealed that the majority of the over 440 victims had starved to death. Others, including children, apparently were strangled, beaten, or smothered to death.

This case is known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre" and led the government to announce stricter sect laws in Kenya. In Kenya, there are over 4000 registered churches, and there are also always self-proclaimed priests and religious communities founded by criminals.

This terrorism trial in Kenya is of international interest, given the scale of the crimes alleged against the leader of the Fasting Sect. The case of the Shakahola Forest Massacre in Kenya has sparked discussions about the rise of cults in Africa and the need for justice in such cases. The leader of the accused cult, based in Nairobi, Kenya, faces multiple charges of terrorism, murder, and torture, raising concerns about criminal activities disguised as religious communities. Kenya's ongoing investigation and prosecution of this international cult case highlight the importance of implementing effective processes and laws to combat religious-based crime.

