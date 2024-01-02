Karlsruhe Regional Court - Trial against alleged hostage-taker begins on February 5

The trial for the spectacular hostage-taking in a Karlsruhe pharmacy begins on February 5. As a court spokesperson said on Tuesday, several trial days are planned before the Karlsruhe Regional Court; a verdict against the 21-year-old accused could be handed down on February 29 at the earliest. The man is accused of kidnapping by extortion in conjunction with hostage-taking and deprivation of liberty as well as attempted, particularly serious extortion.

In March last year, he threatened three people in the pharmacy in the city center with an alarm gun and took them hostage. Other people had been able to hide in the back of the pharmacy. Among other things, the 21-year-old had demanded a ransom of seven million euros. Finally, the police stormed the store and freed the hostages unharmed.

As the accused was 20 at the time of the crime, he is considered an adolescent. The trial will therefore be heard by the juvenile chamber. Whether he is then sentenced under juvenile or adult criminal law depends on the court's assessment.

Source: www.stern.de