Kiel District Court - Trial against 19-year-old: Suspicion of sexual abuse

From Thursday (9.00 a.m.), a 19-year-old will stand trial in Kiel District Court on suspicion of sexual abuse of children. The accused is charged with four acts from April 2023, a court spokesperson said. Because he was 18 years old at the time of the offense, it is possible that the public will be excluded for parts of the hearing of evidence.

Among other things, the accused is accused of forcing a then twelve-year-old girl to go with him to an abandoned shack in Bordesholm (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) under threat. Sexual acts are said to have taken place there. One day later, in Neumünster, he allegedly demanded that a girl under the age of 14 partially undress, threatening her with a knife. Sexual acts took place again, some of which the accused is said to have filmed on his cell phone. He then allegedly threatened to kill her.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de