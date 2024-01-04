Criminal court - Trial after alleged rape at Schlachtensee

Around seven months after the alleged rape of a teenager at Schlachtensee, a trial is being held at the Berlin district court. A total of 16 trial days have been scheduled from January 11 until April 4, a court spokeswoman announced on Thursday. The accused are two young men aged 18 and 19. They allegedly assaulted the then 14-year-old girl together on June 9, 2023. According to the court, around 50 witnesses will be heard in the trial before a youth chamber.

The older defendant has been in custody since last August. The public prosecutor's office did not consider the other accused to be a flight risk due to stable living conditions, as was stated at the arraignment last November. An arrest warrant was therefore not applied for. Two teenagers aged 14 and 15 are also suspected of being involved in the crime. According to the public prosecutor's office, they are being investigated in separate proceedings.

On the day of the crime, the 14-year-old girl is said to have voluntarily followed the two men from a party near the sunbathing lawns of the Schlachtensee in Berlin-Zehlendorf to a more secluded part of the lake. When she wanted to leave, the alleged perpetrators are said to have pulled her along against her will and finally carried her away. In an unmanageable place, they allegedly held the teenager down and performed sexual acts on her.

