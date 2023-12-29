Storm - Trees uprooted: Chemnitz urges caution in parks

The city of Chemnitz is warning people to take extra care when visiting the city's parks. Strong winds in combination with wet ground have caused a number of trees to be uprooted and toppled over. Some paths are currently impassable, the city administration announced on Friday. Due to the holidays, it will take some time to repair the damage.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de