Trees in Oldenburg to be felled for dyke protection

Due to the flooding, trees have to be felled to secure the dyke in Oldenburg. The felling of the trees is to begin on Friday morning, the city of Oldenburg announced on Thursday. Experts from the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), a...

A flood warning sign. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Due to the flooding, trees have to be felled to secure the dyke in Oldenburg. The felling of the trees is to begin on Friday morning, the city of Oldenburg announced on Thursday. Experts from the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), a municipal specialist service and the fire department are to carry out the felling.

According to the city, the specific trees on the inland embankment at Achterdiek, which is at risk from flooding, will be determined on Thursday. The measure is considered a hazard prevention measure, as the stability of the trees in the waterlogged ground is at risk. Falling trees would therefore have a considerable impact on the dyke reinforcement.

According to the city, the flood situation in Oldenburg is still critical. The situation is particularly tense in the Achterdiek area. Due to the flood situation, the disaster control staff of the city of Oldenburg declared the so-called extraordinary event on Thursday. This change means that it is now possible to request supra-local forces.

