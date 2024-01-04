Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbaden-württembergtrafficaccidentswomansigmaringencarwomenpolicecountry roadchildren

Tree topples onto car: pregnant woman and driver seriously injured

A tree has fallen onto a car on a country road in Ostrach (Sigmaringen district), injuring three people including a pregnant woman, some of them seriously. The tree had tipped onto the road due to strong gusts of wind and hit the windshield of the car, a police spokesman said on Thursday. The...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read

Sigmaringen - Tree topples onto car: pregnant woman and driver seriously injured

A tree has fallen onto a car on a country road in Ostrach ( Sigmaringen district), injuring three people including a pregnant woman, some of them seriously. The tree had tipped onto the road due to strong gusts of wind and hit the windshield of the car, a police spokesman said on Thursday. The car left the road and came to a standstill next to the carriageway.

The 55-year-old driver and a passenger were able to get out of the car. The pregnant woman remained trapped and had to be freed by the fire department. According to initial findings, she and the driver were seriously injured, the passenger slightly. All three were taken to hospital. Initial estimates put the damage to the car at 20,000 euros.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public