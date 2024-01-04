Sigmaringen - Tree topples onto car: pregnant woman and driver seriously injured

A tree has fallen onto a car on a country road in Ostrach ( Sigmaringen district), injuring three people including a pregnant woman, some of them seriously. The tree had tipped onto the road due to strong gusts of wind and hit the windshield of the car, a police spokesman said on Thursday. The car left the road and came to a standstill next to the carriageway.

The 55-year-old driver and a passenger were able to get out of the car. The pregnant woman remained trapped and had to be freed by the fire department. According to initial findings, she and the driver were seriously injured, the passenger slightly. All three were taken to hospital. Initial estimates put the damage to the car at 20,000 euros.

