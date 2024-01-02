Emergencies - Tree falls over - adult and toddler seriously injured

A large tree has fallen in Berlin-Friedenau and injured four people. Two adults and a toddler were seriously injured, another toddler suffered minor injuries, a fire department spokesman said on Tuesday. All were taken to hospital. It was not initially clear why the tree fell on Breslauer Platz. The police and parks department are now to investigate. It was not particularly stormy on Tuesday.

Source: www.stern.de