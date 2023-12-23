Storm - Tree falls on overhead line: 500 passengers evacuated from train

A Bayerische Regiobahn train broke down on the line near Aßling in Upper Bavaria after a fault in the overhead line. The reason was a fallen tree, as a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman reported on Saturday evening. Around 500 passengers on the regional train had to be evacuated.

The incident occurred in a wooded area in the district of Ebersberg. The fire department and an emergency manager from Bayerische Regiobahn were still on site in the evening, picking up people and taking them to the next S-Bahn train in Grafing. Nobody was injured. The line remained closed for the time being.

Source: www.stern.de