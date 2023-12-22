Rheingau-Taunus district - Tree falls on car: driver slightly injured

A car driver was slightly injured during the storm in western Hesse. According to the fire department, a tree fell onto the moving car near Niedernhausen (Rheingau-Taunus district) on Thursday evening.

According to the fire department, there were more than 40 storm-related operations throughout the district on Thursday evening. Most of these involved fallen trees that were blocking roads. Some roads were closed. There were brief power outages due to trees falling on overhead lines.

