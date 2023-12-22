Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshesserheingau-taunus districtcarfire departmentwest hessebad weather

Tree falls on car: driver slightly injured

A car driver was slightly injured during the storm in western Hesse. A tree fell onto the moving car near Niedernhausen (Rheingau-Taunus district) on Thursday evening, according to the fire department.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rheingau-Taunus district - Tree falls on car: driver slightly injured

A car driver was slightly injured during the storm in western Hesse. According to the fire department, a tree fell onto the moving car near Niedernhausen (Rheingau-Taunus district) on Thursday evening.

According to the fire department, there were more than 40 storm-related operations throughout the district on Thursday evening. Most of these involved fallen trees that were blocking roads. Some roads were closed. There were brief power outages due to trees falling on overhead lines.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public