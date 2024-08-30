- Treatment of potable water through chlorination in Limburg

Individuals living in Limburg, situated in central Hesse, have to tolerate temporally chlorinated tap water. Due to a statement released on Friday, the water supply is being cautiously treated with disinfectants because certain regulations regarding drinking water have been surpassed. The areas impacted include the city center north of Hubertusstraße, the upper Seilerbahn direction Dietkirchen, along with the districts of Offheim, Ahlbach, and Dietkirchen. Thankfully, there's no danger to one's health. Nevertheless, Limburg recommends boiling the water prior to consumption.

Cities in Hessen, such as Limburg, sometimes experience issues with their water supply. Residents in the affected areas, including Offheim, Ahlbach, and Dietkirchen within Limburg, are advised to use boiled tap water due to temporary chlorination.

