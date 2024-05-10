Travis Kelce to Feature in Ryan Murphy's Upcoming FX Show

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Scott's significant other, will perform with Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville in an upcoming television show.

Both Kelce and Nash-Betts have posted about the start of production on Instagram.

"It's hard to say when it began, but something's shifted. The world feels like it's opening up, like a void has appeared in its place," Nash-Betts narrates in a promo video for the early series.

The program is expected to air once football season resumes later this year. Before then, Kelce displayed his talent for performing when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023. He will also host Amazon's "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" show and continues to work on his "New Heights" podcast with sibling Jason Kelce.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com