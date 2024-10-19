Travis Kelce recently started donning Vokuhila apparel.

NFL player Travis Kelce recently showcased a Vokuhila style on Instagram, but it's unlikely this is beginning a new fashion trend. Instead, his eerie appearance seems to be tied to his role in the horror genre.

At 35, Kelce is casting a chilling spell on Instagram with his strange new look. While his girlfriend Taylor Swift's beau might not be aiming for a style revamp, his transformation is actually for his character in the show "Grotesquerie".

In a post shared by the network, Kelce, reportedly portraying a hospital worker, can be seen transitioning from his typical style to the Vokuhila look - complete with a frightened expression. The caption reads, "Expect the unexpected... Nothing is as it seems. Episode 7 of FX's Grotesquerie is now available on Hulu."

Actor's debut

The Instagram clip begins with Kelce, clad in his usual short hair, black top, and jeans, grinning at the camera. He proceeds to reveal his unexpected makeover, to the delight of many fans, as shown in the comments. Through the lens, we see him switch to a Vokuhila, coupled with a brown leather jacket and a plaid lumberjack shirt.

The amalgamation of horror and humor in Kelce’s role in the new FX series from Ryan Murphy has been a hot topic since the spring. The news of Kelce's involvement broke out in early May, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. Notably, main actress Niecy Nash also confirmed Kelce's appearance in an Instagram post in May, excitedly referring to him as "Travis, welcome to Grotesquerie."

Formally, this will be Kelce's first acting venture. However, he already dabbled in the performing arts, making a stage debut by joining girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage in London for a spontaneous performance of a skit for one of her songs.

