Travel regions are to be firmly defined and strengthened

In future, seven travel regions are to play a more important role in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as a tourist destination. Within these regions, for example, holidaymakers should be able to move around more easily with standardized spa cards, infrastructure should be better coordinated, but also the external impact and marketing should be strengthened, explained Tobias Woitendorf, Tourism Commissioner of the state and Managing Director of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Tourism Association (TMV), on Thursday. According to the TMV, the new "Destination Model MV" is the result of a working group with representatives from the tourist regions and municipalities, among others.

Seven travel regions already existed previously. However, these are now firmly defined. The regions are Fischland-Darß-Zingst, Mecklenburg Schwerin, Mecklenburg Lake District, Baltic Sea Coast Mecklenburg, Rügen, Usedom and Western Pomerania. According to Woitendorf, some of the exact areas still need to be clarified. He spoke of a first step towards the planned tourism law, with which the financing of tourism in the state is also to be restructured. As strong brands, regions could compete better with large booking platforms in self-marketing, for example.

Tourism manager Reinhard Meyer from Schwerin said that "in view of the many challenges, tourism in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern needs changes to keep it competitive". A clear allocation of tasks between the levels and stable funding are important steps on the way to achieving this.

In the so-called three-level model, municipalities, regions and the state are to support tourism development in a coordinated manner.

