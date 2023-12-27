Viewing figures - "Traumschiff" with weak ratings

The"Traumschiff" (Dream Ship) achieved a weak audience rating on the second day of Christmas. Only 4.68 million (17.4 percent) wanted to watch the new episode "Utah". This meant that the series with its celebrity cast - including Florian Silbereisen, Barbara Wussow, Collien Ulmen-Fernandes, Harald Schmidt and Ingolf Lück - fell short of the five million mark. According to industry service dwdl.de, this has never happened before for a "Traumschiff" premiere.

However, on Tuesday evening from 8.15 p.m., the trees didn't grow into the sky for the Erste either: 5.04 million (18.7 percent) were enough for the Frankfurt"Tatort" to win the ratings in the overall audience. In the case "Kontrollverlust", TV detectives Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich) and Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch) investigated the gamer scene.

RTL broadcast a Christmas special of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The quiz with Günther Jauch attracted 3.17 million viewers (14.0 percent). In RTL's afternoon program, the children's series "Neue Geschichten vom Pumuckl" continued to enjoy great popularity in a three-and-a-half hour marathon. The most successful episode here was at 6.10 p.m.: 1.71 million viewers (9.8 percent) tuned in.

Sat.1 showed "Top Gun: Maverick" in the evening program. The action film starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly attracted 3.13 million viewers (12.1 percent). ProSieben aired "Aquaman" - the film starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe attracted 1.28 million (5.1 percent) viewers.

Kabel eins had the family comedy "Richie Rich" with Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette and Edward Herrmann on offer - 880,000 movie fans (3.3 percent) sat in front of the screen.

Vox had the British-American comedy "Tatsächlich... Love" in the program. The ensemble film - starring Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson, among others - was watched by 730,000 romance fans (2.9 percent). RTLzwei had the US prison drama "The Green Mile" on offer; the 1999 film starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan attracted 620,000 viewers (2.7 percent).

Incidentally, the situation at the top is reversed if one takes a closer look at the younger target group of 14 to 49-year-olds. Sat.1 was the frontrunner here with"Top Gun: Maverick" (18.9 percent). "Das Traumschiff" achieved a 14.5 percent audience share, while the "Tatort" crime thriller was just solid at 10.6 percent.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de