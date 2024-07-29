- Traumatised refugees - network receives strong support

In Bavaria, a helper network, in collaboration with Diakonie Bayern, is set to receive around 18 million euros by the end of 2026 for the care of traumatized refugees. The Refugee Mental Care Network, established nearly a decade ago, now has 12 locations across the Free State, as announced by a spokesperson for Diakonie Bayern.

The network aims to serve as a bridge between affected individuals, migration experts at Diakonie, therapists, doctors, and psychiatric clinics. "As good as our regular care system is, it's often overwhelmed and not tailored to our target group," said Sabine Weingärtner, Chairperson of the Board at Diakonie Bayern. Language barriers and insufficient cultural knowledge are significant obstacles.

Not everyone requires extensive therapy. "On the contrary, low-threshold counseling services within refugee facilities can already make a big difference," Weingärtner added. This can also apply to potential escalations, which often stem from experiences in the country of origin, the journey itself, or living conditions in Germany. The network aims to be a preventive measure.

The majority of future funding, 16 million euros, comes from a grant within the EU's Asylum, Migration, and Integration Fund. The Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior contributes an additional 750,000 euros. Around one million euros comes from the project partners themselves, including Diakonie's Therapeutic Offering for Refugees (TAFF), the Psychosocial Centers in Neu-Ulm and Nuremberg, and the Stiftung Wings of Hope.

The health of refugees is a key concern for the state government, said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) regarding the project's funding. "Especially with mental health issues, it's crucial to identify illnesses as early as possible to provide affected individuals with the necessary help and treatment options in a timely manner."

