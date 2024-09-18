Trashed Item Potentially Causing Irritation to Honeybees

Based on whispers, Mats Hummels is alleged to have joined AS Roma just past the shuttering of the transfer period, signifying his initial foray into international football. However, following the abrupt dismissal of coach Daniele De Rossi, Hummels could potentially encounter a former colleague.

AS Roma decided to jettison De Rossi after just four matches in the Serie A. The 41-year-old club stalwart had taken over from José Mourinho in January, guiding the team to the Europa League semi-finals and sealing a fresh three-year contract in April. The club spokesperson announced the decision was taken for the "benefit of the team." They aim to continue their journey swiftly, as the season is in its initial stages.

AS Roma has chosen to keep the identity of the new leader under wraps. Italian newspapers suspect Italian coaches Edin Terzic and Thomas Tuchel are among the leading prospects, both with a background with Hummels.

Terzic purportedly in prime position

After De Rossi's termination, Terzic is said to be in the "front row," according to the "Corriere della Sera." Italian newspapers like "Gazzetta dello Sport" and "Corriere dello Sport" also point towards Terzic as a potential replacement. Tuchel is another strong candidate, reports suggest. It's worth mentioning that Hummels had a strained relationship with both coaches during his tenure at Borussia.

In preparations for the 2024 Champions League final, Hummels criticized Tuchel in "Sport Bild," stating, "Borussia Dortmund should not reflect this – against any opponent worldwide." Hummels felt a sense of dishonor, stating he felt "submissive and footballingly inferior" in the Dortmund jersey. He credited Terzic with numerous ideas but observed improvement after the winter break, with the arrivals of Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender. Post these developments, Sky reported that Hummels would only continue at Dortmund if Terzic departed. Both are no longer with the team.

Dispute with Tuchel reportedly reconciled

The fiasco between Hummels and Thomas Tuchel occurred post the 2016 DFB-Pokal final. Tuchel was managing Hummels at Dortmund at the time. Hummels had to be replaced due to a cramp, and Tuchel commented, "He requested a substitution. He could have done better." However, Hummels stated that the dispute was resolved in 2018.

AS Roma remains winless in their initial four matches this season, picking up only three draws and suffering one loss at home to underdog FC Empoli. This season, the club procured 2014 World Cup winner Hummels from Borussia Dortmund and Frenchman Manu Kone from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Italian champions three-time aim to qualify for the Champions League. AS Roma's Europa League group includes Eintracht Frankfurt.



