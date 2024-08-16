Skip to content
German Federal States

Trapped by reversing vehicle - 23-year-old dead

Tragic Accident: A 23-year-old becomes trapped under a reversing car and is crushed.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in Hagen on Friday morning when the car she was pushing after a breakdown rolled back and pinned her against a lamppost. The woman's twin sister and an 18-year-old driver were also present at the scene. The car had stalled on a hill, and the three women had gotten out to push it. However, the car rolled back and fatally injured the 23-year-old. Despite emergency efforts to revive her, she later died in the hospital.

The accident resulted in significant shock and grief among the woman's family and friends. Additional caution is necessary when pushing a stalled car to prevent similar accidents.

